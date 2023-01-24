First place was won in the Printed Material – Fairbook category, which was printed by the Independent Newsgroup/i60 Media and The Independent staff sold the ads.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

Dawn Reha, Shiawassee County Fair Board member and Marketing Director, attended the Michigan Association of Fairs & Exhibitors Convention, held January 12-14 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids. During the convention, fairs and exhibitors submit into 7-8 categories, such as photos; black and white advertisements; color advertisements; fair books; t-shirts and can cozies, etc. and website and social media. Judges then select winners from each category.

Reha submitted three entries for the Shiawassee County Fair and placed in the Communications Awards category with all three. Winning 1st place in the Printed Material – Fairbook, which was printed by the Independent Newsgroup/i60 Media and The Independent staff sold the ads; placed 1st place in Newspaper Ad category, which was designed by the staff at the Independent Newsgroup; and placed 4th in the Multi-Page category, which was printed by the Independent Newsgroup/i60 Media and The Independent staff sold the ads.

Reha said, “I’m excited to have our entries selected because we are up against some stiff competition. Last year, we submitted two entries, winning on one of them. Next year, the plan is to submit an item in every category.”

“This speaks volumes to the partnership the Shiawassee County Fair and the Independent Newsgroup have. We send in the information we want in the publication and the staff at the Independent Newsgroup puts it together,” stated Reha.

The 2023 Shiawassee County Fair will be held Aug. 6-12.