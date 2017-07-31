THE BUILD-UP to the Shiawassee County Fair beginning Sunday, Aug. 6 is in full swing at the fairgrounds on Hibbard Road. Barn superintendents, board members, 4-H leaders, and 4-H clubs are in and out on a daily basis in preparation for the upcoming 30th anniversary of the fair on Hibbard Road.

The above photo is of a group of 4-H Cloverbuds, between the ages of five and eight, who participated in the Pre-fair Canine Agility event on Monday, July 24 in the 3-year-old dog barn. While the guidelines for the Cloverbuds might be a bit more informal, these youngsters have been working diligently and having fun with their canine team-members over the summer.

As stated, the official start of the Shiawassee County Fair is Sunday, Aug. 6. However, the NAST Truck Show will have a light parade that travels through Corunna and Owosso on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 5. Judging of this unique event will be held on the fairgrounds at dusk.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)