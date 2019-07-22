(Independent File Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

The Shiawassee County Fair and NAST (National Assoc. of Show Trucks) is presenting the 8th Annual Semi Truck Show beginning Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4. The truck show is a family-friendly and interactive event, held annually at the fairgrounds on Hibbard Road just as the Shiawassee County Fair kicks off. The 2019 Shiawassee County Fair is from Sunday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 10 – and will include activities and events sure to please everyone.

The Michigan Center for Truck Safety will be joining in the event for the first time this year on Saturday, Aug. 3. A truck-driving simulator will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. At 8 p.m., the line-up for the semi truck light parade will start. The semi truck light parade has become an increasingly popular local event. Judging for the lighted trucks will be at dusk on Saturday.

The semi truck light parade route begins on State Road with trucks heading into Corunna, then west on Corunna Avenue to Washington Street in Owosso. From Washington Street, the trucks will go east on M-21, returning to State Road and continuing back to the fairgrounds.

Also worth noting is the Shiawassee County Fair Car & Motorcycle Show, presented by Signature Auto Group, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 10. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. The show is from noon until 4 p.m. with awards at 3:30 p.m. A $10 entry fee is required. Dash plaques will go to the first 50 vehicles. Individuals with questions are encouraged to call (989) 413-4135.

New to the Shiawassee County Fair this year are glassblowing demonstrations. The demonstrations will be offered Monday through Friday during fair week and are provided by Mobile Glass Studios. The glassblowing demonstrations include both artistry and education with glassblowing involving art, science, math, history and more.

Also new this year is the heavy construction equipment rodeo planned for Sunday, Aug. 4 in the grandstand. The public is invited to participate in a nonperishable food drive when attending the rodeo. The food will be delivered to food banks in Shiawassee County.

A complete schedule of events and related information, along with small features on participating 4-H Clubs, will be available in the Shiawassee County Fair Guidebook, published by the Independent Newsgroup every year.

Information on the Shiawassee County Fair and related activities is also available at www.shiawasseefair.com.