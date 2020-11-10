Shiawassee County had a voter turnout on Tuesday, Nov. 3 of 71.03 percent, with 39,502 voters participating in the election. In the county voter breakdown, 39.08 percent voted for the Biden/Harris ticket with 58.87 percent in favor of Trump/Pence. For United States Senator, 40.86 percent voted for Gary Peters, with 57.01 percent voting for John James. In the straight party ticket breakdown, 35.91 percent voted Democrat and 62.02 percent voted Republican.

Republican Ben Frederick won with 64.12 percent of the vote against Democrat Andrea Kelly Garrison, who received 35.53 percent in the 85th District State Rep. race. Republican John Moolenaar won the state’s 4th Congressional District seat with 62.22 percent against Democrat Jerry Hilliard, who had 34.51 percent.

Republican Brian BeGole defeated Democrat Joe Ibarra for a second time to keep the Shiawassee County Sheriff position with 62.3 percent of the vote. Ibarra had 37.5 percent.

As for proposals, mostly renewals, the Shiawassee County Central Dispatch Funding Proposal was approved by 82.85 percent of voters. In Durand, voters approved a 0.215-mill public transportation services millage. In Middlebury Township, a 2-mill levy to fund road work was approved. In Morrice, a 2-mill levy for street work funding was approved, along with an Emergency Services Special Assessment District. Shiawassee Township saw the approval of a public transportation millage renewal in support of the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency. New Haven Township voters approved a 2-mill levy for road work.

Regarding the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, all four incumbents will retain board seats with Republican Greg Brodeur taking the District 2 seat against Democrat Robert Doran-Brockway. The District 2 seat is being vacated by current commissioner Dan McMaster. Republican Gary Holzhausen retained the District 3 seat against Democrat Brian True. Republican Jeremy Root, current chairman, retained the District 5 seat against Democrat Eric Sabin. Republican Cindy Garber retained the District 6 seat against Democrat Jeff Bartz. Republican John Plowman retained the District 7 seat against Matt Shepard. In District 1, Republican Marlene Webster was unopposed in the election, as was Republican Brandon Marks in District 4.

In the Owosso City Council race, Sue Osika, Dan Law, Rob Teich and Nicholas Pidek will fill four open seats. Osika, Law and Pidek were incumbents on council. Teich is a former council member. Sue Osika, the current Owosso Mayor Pro Tem, had the top number of votes at 3,452.

Perhaps the city of Durand faced the most voter upheaval locally. City of Durand Mayor Deb Doyle along with incumbent John Matejewski lost reelection bids. In Durand Precinct 1, incumbent Dr. Brian Boggs and challenger Matt Schaefer won, edging out longtime council member Doyle. In Durand Precinct 2, Jeffrey Brands and Patrick O’Connor will fill two seats. Brands was an incumbent and O’Conner was a challenger. Rich Folaron took the open at-large seat.

In Perry, Sue Hammond ran and won unopposed to be the new mayor. Incumbent Perry Mayor James Huguelet did not seek reelection. Huguelet has been mayor since 2013. As for the rest of the Perry City Council race, Terry Wood, Larry Lambert and Bob Porter, along with Mindy Galbavi will fill council seats.

In other municipal elections, Mayor Charles Kerridge will retain his seat on the Corunna City Council. He was unopposed in his race. Patrick Belmer, incumbent in Ward 1, and John Sarazzin, incumbent in Ward 2, will both retain their council seats, along with Michael White and Adam Spannagel – both incumbents in Ward 2. In Laingsburg, Mayor Michael Culpepper will keep his position. Along with him, Gail Geasler, Dena Judd and Marcie Nickols will fill council seats.