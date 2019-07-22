THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Drain Office will be closed on Wednesday, July 24 while the staff is moved to new offices in Corunna. The Drain Office, currently located on Corunna Avenue, will open on Thursday, July 25 at its new location, 1024 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna. The Drain Office will be housed with the Shiawassee County Parks Department in a newly-built, shared-use facility located just south of the county’s work release/parole building.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)