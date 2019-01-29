(Courtesy Photo/Michigan Department of Corrections)

The individual suspected of shooting Saginaw Township police officer Jeff Koenig on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 22 following a traffic stop in Saginaw County was apprehended shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 22 by a Shiawassee County detective.

Officer Koenig stopped the suspect, Joshua Michael Rosebush, 29, at approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 22. Rosebush, who was driving a white Dodge pickup truck at the time of the traffic stop, shot officer Koenig in the face and shoulder before fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The suspect ditched the Dodge truck in Kochville Township before stealing a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup truck from the St. Charles area, which he would later abandon at the Home Depot in Flint Township. The suspect finally stole a 2006 full-sized Ford van from the Speedway gas station on Bristol Road in Burton.

After stealing the van, the suspect then fled to Shiawassee County, where he was spotted driving west on I-69 by a Shiawassee County detective, who was able to positively identify the suspect. The detective requested back-up while in pursuit, heading west on I-69, shortly before 1 p.m.

The suspect exited the highway at the Woodbury Road exit near Laingsburg and headed south on Woodbury Road, crossing Lansing Road before pulling into a driveway on the 13000 block of Woodbury Road, near the intersection with Braden Road.

The detective, advised that the suspect was “armed and dangerous,” remained in his vehicle on the roadway while awaiting back-up. At approximately 1 p.m., the suspect attempted to back out of the driveway and got the van stuck in the ditch. The suspect then emerged from the vehicle, produced a handgun and pointed it at the detective, who responded by firing multiple shots and injuring the suspect. The detective was not harmed.

Assisting at the scene were officers from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department; the Michigan State Police; the Michigan Department of Natural Resources; Bath, DeWitt and Meridian township police departments; and the Perry, Lansing and East Lansing police departments; along with officers from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Koenig, a 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department, was taken to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in critical but stable condition. Rosebush was also taken to a hospital to be treated for his undisclosed gunshot wound(s).