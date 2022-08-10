FAMILY AND FRIENDS of Darrell L. Henderson gathered in front of the 40-foot trailer that is part of the End of Watch Ride to Remember group. Henderson’s photo (see inset) is displayed on the trailer, commemorating his service.

Ahead of the trailer and truck is a small brigade of motorcycles.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Shiawassee County Deputy Darrell Lamar Henderson, who died Sept. 11, 2021, was honored with an End of Watch Ride to Remember in front of the Shiawassee County Jail/Sheriff’s Office in Corunna on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Henderson was just 52 when he passed away. He is survived by his wife, Denise and his children. Family, friends and co-workers all gathered on Tuesday to acknowledge his service.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember group originates out of Washington and includes a number of motorcyclists and a 40-foot trailer decorated with the faces of fallen officers. Last year, End of Watch honored 339 fallen officers across the country. This year, End of Watch has 600 lives to honor. The group started this tour in early June and will not return home for 79 days.

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole spoke about Henderson, his family, his service and their friendship on Tuesday afternoon, sharing many fond memories. Henderson was originally from Montgomery, AL. He was drawn to law enforcement at a young age. Moving to Michigan several years ago, he became a loss prevention officer at Walmart, eventually becoming a corrections officer with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. BeGole described him as a humble and kind man.