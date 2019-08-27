CONGRESSMAN DAN KILDEE, representing District 5, was a featured speaker at the annual Shiawassee County Dems Picnic on Wednesday evening, Aug. 21. Kildee has most recently been involved, urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a vote on bipartisan gun violence prevention legislation, voting to protect pensions of Michigan workers and even passing out food and water just a few days ago in the Flint community – having been heavily immersed in helping with the Flint Water Crisis.

The Shiawassee Dems Executive Committee had invited Kildee to the event, held in Corunna’s historic McCurdy Park, as a nod to their sesquicentennial celebration this year. Well over 60 people were in attendance – an informal, family-oriented affair including children who were playing in the park.

“Our challenge is not to persuade one another to work harder, although we all need to work harder. Our challenge is not to make sure that people who are engaged in politics know that we have to be smart about how we organize ourselves,” Kildee urged the Dems. “Our challenge is to talk to those people who don’t really believe that the political process is meaningful anymore.”

Other speakers included Democrat District 4 Chair Dawn Levey, a representative for Anthony Feig and also Jerry Hilliard. Feig and Hilliard are both running for the District 4 seat.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)