THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Democratic Party hosted a collection of personal and grocery items during its monthly meeting in March to benefit local food banks. Party members can be seen during the group’s March 27 meeting in the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park holding a small fraction of the items collected. The group selected Catholic Charities as the recipient of this March food collection and Secretary Janet Horvath will deliver the donations for distribution. The Shiawassee County Democratic Party is committed to holding these collections three times a year at its monthly meetings.

(Courtesy Photo)