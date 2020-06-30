The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is seeking interested and qualified individuals to serve on the Construction Board of Appeals. County residents interested in being considered for an appointment should submit a cover letter stating their interest and resume to: Board of Commissioners, 201 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna, MI 48817, or by email to mmowinski@shiawassee.net.

A background in construction and a working knowledge of codes enforced by Shiawassee County are recommended.