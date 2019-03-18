IT WAS ANNOUNCED during the Shiawassee Dems meeting on Wednesday, March 6 at the Corunna Community Center that Shiawassee County Commissioner John Horvath (D-District 2) is ill. The announcement briefly stated that Horvath has both liver and lung cancer and has received chemotherapy treatment at the university hospital in Ann Arbor. Lab results after the chemo treatment(s) did not show improvement. Horvath is currently receiving hospice care at his home and is feeling better. Both John and his wife, Janet Horvath, appreciate the concerns, but they do have family helping and have asked that people respect their privacy.

Despite his reported illness, Horvath took his seat for the Board of Commissioners meetings in March and has not officially informed his board colleagues of his condition, as of Thursday, March 14. Should Horvath resign, the board would have 30 days to fill his seat. After that 30-day period, a special election would be required, which would call on voters of District 2 to elect a replacement.

(Independent File Photo)