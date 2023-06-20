COMMISSIONER Thomas Emery (right) read the committee report from the Public Safety & Courts Committee during the Wednesday, June 14 Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting. Included in the report were motions to authorize the sheriff to hire one new sheriff’s deputy per the terms outlined in the contract between Shiawassee County and the Teamsters and to allow the sheriff to purchase two new police vehicles – a 2023 Chevy Tahoe and a 2023 Dodge Charger – at a cost not to exceed $75,820.

County coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs (left) noted that the purchase of the two new vehicles is being financed by funds recouped from the sale of equipment purchased by the county through the federal 1033 program, not from the county’s General Fund.

Commissioner Emery’s report also included a motion to approve a lease agreement with Motorola for the construction of a new radio tower to be located in Owosso Township. The new tower will provide greatly improved radio service to first responders in the Corunna-Owosso area. Coordinator Boggs praised the collaborative effort between the county and Owosso Twp. on this project. The township has agreed to lease the county the property for the tower for 100 years at the cost of $1.

The board held a spirited discussion over the tower project, but ultimately approved Emery’s motions.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)