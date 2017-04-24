THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday, April 20 to exercise the option to purchase the James P. Capitan Center at 149 E. Corunna Ave., and the accompanying property, from the city of Corunna DDA. The building now houses the offices of the Shiawassee Drain Commissioner, the Shiawassee County Health Administration, and the Shiawassee County Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The county signed a lease/purchase agreement with the Corunna DDA that commenced on March 1, 2007 and expired on Feb. 28 of this year. The property was leased at a total cost of $827,060 over the period of 10 years, with the county making the final lease payment of $83,958 on Feb. 28. Having fulfilled the 10-year lease agreement, the county will now purchase the property for $50,000, plus closing and transfer fees.

The sale is still being negotiated and the board will vote on final approval in coming months.

The James P. Capitan Center, which can be seen from E. Corunna Ave., is also known as the Hoschner Building.

