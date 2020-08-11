THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Annual Truck Show Parade was held Saturday, Aug. 1 and included a record 115 participants. The Shiawassee County Fair and the truck show were canceled due to COVID-19, but the parade was still held, as residents were able to practice social distancing – spreading out along sidewalks, watching from vehicles or even front porches.

The trucks left the fairground around dusk, entered Corunna from State Road before turning onto Corunna Avenue to go into Owosso and then circling back around on M-21. For the most part, the truck drivers were loud, blaring their horns and showing off their shiny and colorful trucks. The photo shown is from downtown Corunna.

New this year – a portion between Walmart and the Secretary of State office on M-21 was designated a “quiet zone” for people with sensory issues or young children.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)