SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Fair Queen Sarah Stickel and Attendant Madison Chmiko led the Pledge of Allegiance during the Shiawassee County Agricultural Society’s 2017 annual meeting on Monday, Dec. 11. While sharing their experiences as Fair royalty, both young ladies spoke about the many life lessons they have learned and the memories they will forever cherish. Stickel joked that she “never waved so much,” and Chmiko added, “If I could do it again, I would.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)