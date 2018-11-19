THE SHIAWASSEE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION was one of 17 nonprofit groups represented at The Armory on Tuesday evening during the “Find Your Nonprofit Soulmate” event. Jack Kenny, Jessica Hickey (YAC advisor) and Eve Hickey, were on hand to talk about the Foundation and the Youth Advisory Council (YAC).

More information on the Shiawassee Community Foundation and the Youth Advisory Council can be found at www.shiacf.org or by calling (989) 725-1093.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)