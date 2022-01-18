COMMISSIONERS AND COUNTY OFFICIALS are shown during the Wednesday, Jan. 12 Committee of the Whole meeting in Corunna as chair Greg Brodeur (third from left) reads commissioner Jeremy Root’s resignation to those in attendance.

His resignation was officially accepted by the board on Thursday, Jan. 13 during the regular Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting. The board is now seeking to fill the vacant District 5 seat.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Shiawassee County Commissioner Jeremy Root (R-Dist. 5) submitted a letter of resignation to the board on Tuesday, Jan. 11 following controversy connected to an investigation on alleged sexually inappropriate text messages he sent to a Pleasant View employee, offering her county employment.

Upon an emailed request, Pleasant View Administrator Shana Espinoza, provided the Independent the questionable text messages, potentially involving three employees, along with related communications she had with county officials and also the Argus Press.

A December letter from Espinoza stated screen shots of the text messages that were supplied to local newspapers, were provided by commissioner Cindy Garber (R-Dist. 6) – the commissioner serving on the Shiawassee County Health and Human Services Board operating Pleasant View.

“Ms. Garber advised me that the texts were between Jeremy Root and en employee of Pleasant View,” Espinoza explained. Apparently, Garber had sent Espinoza the screen shots as a courtesy to Espinoza.

“I was not aware of this situation until the day these screen shots were sent to me. I thanked Ms. Garber for providing them to me (although I did not ask to see them), and asked her to keep me informed once she knew where the information would be heading, so I could be prepared to respond if necessary,” stated Espinoza. “Upon receiving these screen shots, I immediately forwarded them to Pleasant View’s legal counsel and reviewed the situation with him.”

Following up on the allegations involving Root with Shiawassee County Board Chair Greg Brodeur (R-Dist. 1), Brodeur explained that county officials had obtained copies of the controversial text messages a few weeks ago, containing the potential elements of a crime, so the information had been given to the county prosecutor for investigation. The prosecutor’s office did not respond to an email from the Independent.

Brodeur said that the text issue saddened him, given that it “overshadowed all of the great stuff the board is working on right now.”

The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has garnered much notoriety in recent months stemming back to the July 15 ARPA fund debacle, which made international news and saw then chair Jeremy Root resigning as chair, but still retaining his commissioner seat.

Last July, commissioners had voted to give themselves portions of the American Rescue Plan funds, following a red-flagged closed session portion of the same meeting. Commissioner Marlene Webster (R-Dist. 1) had quickly called attention to the issue. Ultimately, all elected officials returned any money they received – but the meeting drew likely unprecedented attention to the county and saw many voters dismayed and angry.

On Monday, Jan. 10, Webster offered the following statement regarding the text message problem, “Once again, Commissioner Root has used his position as an elected official to benefit himself rather than to serve the people of Shiawassee County. I am formally requesting that Commissioner Root resign immediately. Whether he will do so is up to him. The only way he can be removed from office if he refuses is by the vote of the people. When will enough be enough?”

The board of commissioners cannot remove another commissioner, as has often been incorrectly suggested on social media. Generally, it is the voters who recall a commissioner – or a commissioner can decide to resign, which is what Root did on Tuesday.

Root’s letter of resignation was directed to “Fellow Board Members,” though Webster was not included among the emails. “It has been a great honor to serve with most of you. You have all done a great deal to move Shiawassee County forward. All the successes I have had as the Chairman of this Board is because of your support and your cooperation,” Root stated.

Toward the middle of the letter, Root adds, “I have enjoyed my work and the accomplishments we have had, but the continued, relentless false attacks from both inside and outside the county have led me to decide that it is in the best interest of Shiawassee County and you Commissioners that I step away.” He explains the decision did not come easy for him, but he no longer wants to “sit on the sideline and continue to let distraction after distraction take away the focus of the more important work the board is yet to accomplish.”

Commissioners voted during the regular board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 13 to accept Root’s resignation. The board will now begin accepting letters of interest/applications from those seeking to fill the vacant District 5 seat. Applications must be submitted to the county by Friday, Jan. 28 by 5 p.m. A special meeting is planned for 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3. More information on how to apply will be made available on the Shiawassee County website and at county offices.