KRIS POAG has been chosen as the 2018 SRCC Rising Star Recipient and a formal announcement was made on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Poag, who manages Weather Vane Roofing in Owosso, is shown standing in the center with his wife, Angela. His children, Ava and Jackson, are directly in front. Chamber representatives and community members joined him in the photo.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Chamber Ambassador Rising Star Award was founded in 2003 to recognize a business or individual that is a Chamber member in good standing and has been in business more than 24 months, but less than 48 months. In making a selection, the Ambassadors took into consideration the businesses’ contribution to both the community and to the Chamber.

The 2018 Ambassador Rising Star Recipient is Kris Poag, manager of Weather Vane Roofing of Owosso. The company installs residential shingle and flat roofing, siding and gutters in the mid-Michigan area.

Ambassador President Tami Sawyer stated, “Kris Poag was selected for his commitment to the community and spirit of volunteerism. As an entrepreneur running a busy roofing company, Kris still finds time to volunteer his services in Shiawassee County. He has a terrific business reputation with his customers, and it was an easy choice to select Kris as the Ambassador’s 2018 Rising Star Award Recipient.”

Recently, Kris Poag was presented with an Owosso Historic Commission Volunteer Award for voluntarily roofing the Woodard Paymaster Building. Earlier this year, Kris worked with Corunna High School students to redevelop the newly purchased office of the Friends of The Shiawassee River, located on North Shiawassee Street in Corunna. In addition, Kris was part of a team that resurrected the Curwood Raft, Canoe and Kayak races in 2017. Poag is active in Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce activities like the Home Garden Business EXPO and was a major sponsor of Oktoberfest 2017. He is also a committed member of the Owosso chapter of Business Network International (BNI).

Kris Poag will be formally honored, along with the recipients of the Citizen of the Year Award, ATHENA Award, Chairman’s Award, Mission Award and the Outstanding Business Awards, at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center, Owosso. Tickets are available by contacting the Chamber at (989) 723-5149.