DAN CHRENKA, of Swartz Creek, a member of the Shiawassee Artists Guild has three photos on display from Yosemite National Park.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard)

The Shiawassee Arts Center opens a new exhibit featuring artwork by Valerie Allen and Armin Mersmann of Midland, Pooh Stevenson of Owosso and members of the Shiawassee Artists’ Guild. The exhibit, which runs Tuesday, March 12 through Sunday, April 28, is sponsored by CLH Insurance Agency. The public is welcome to attend the ‘Meet the Artists’ reception Sunday, March 17 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Shiawassee Artists Guild is a group of 15 active members. The guild is a group of mid-Michigan artists working in varied art media: painting in oils, acrylics, mixed media, watercolors and pastels, drawing, pen and amp; ink, photography, printmaking, pottery and ceramic sculpture, jewelry making and amp; collage – the list goes on and on…

The Shiawassee Arts Center, celebrating its 52nd anniversary in 2024, is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive in Owosso and is open to the public free of charge, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends 12 to 3 p.m. The Arts Center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty Gift Shop. SAC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information, (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.