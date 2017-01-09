The Shiawassee Arts Center will continue with Saturday Children’s Multi-Media Art Class for Kindergarten through eighth grades this winter. Most classes are from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and are $10 for a SAC member and $12 per class for a non-

member, unless otherwise noted. A student annual membership is $15 and a family annual membership is $50. Preregistration and payment is required for all classes. Early registration is recommended so that adequate materials are available.

Interested persons may call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 for information or registration. Classrooms are handicap accessible by an elevator or by a ramp. The Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr., in Owosso.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the class offered is “Doing Dishes! Pottery on the Wheel,” which teaches the basics of using the wheel. Children can make their own plate, bowl, and cup. Clay is a wonderful, magical, creative material. The class requires glazing class to finish and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11. The instructor is Linda Ruehle.

“Creature Feature with Paper Mache,” will be held on Jan. 21, 28, and Feb. 4. These creatures will hang at Baker College for March and April, including an opening reception for the students and their families, as part of our Celebration of Youth Art Month in March. Helpers are welcome to come and assist Kindergarten through third grade students. Cost is $20 for three week class per member or $24 for nonmember. A savings of $10 to $12. Linda Ruehle and Brian Bruff are the instructors.

A Glazing Pottery class will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11. Students may put the finishing color on their fire pottery to be fired again and available for pickup in one week. Glazing allows the ceramic piece to be food safe and waterproof. Linda Ruehle is the instructor.

Wendy’s Celebration of Youth Art Month Project will have the children making whimsical wall hangings to be on exhibit at the Wendy’s Restaurant in the months of March and April. The class will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 25. This project will be an exciting process experimenting with a wide array of materials including canvas, tempera paint, polymer clay, fiber, and sparkle. Sue Newcom and Linda Ruehle are the instructors.