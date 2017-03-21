Calling All Artists! $500 in awards will be available in the 20th Annual Shiawassee Arts Center Member Artists Show. All current, renewing, and new member artists working in all media are invited to participate in this non-juried show, which is generously sponsored by Owosso Graphic Arts. The show opens May 2 and runs through June 25. Awards will be presented during the opening reception on Sunday, May 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.

SAC members artists (new artists are always welcome to join) may submit one piece of artwork that must be original, be available for sale and may not have been previously shown at SAC. Call for more information or print out an application/enter online, http://shiawasseearts.org/2017-member- artist-show/. Deadline to submit the application is Friday, April 21.

The Shiawassee Arts Center, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr., in Owosso, is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. The Arts Center features the artwork of local and statewide artists in eight galleries including the Frieseke Gallery and a specialty Gift Shop.

The public is welcome and there is no admission charge. SAC, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2017, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to encourage participation and appreciation of the arts. For more information, call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.