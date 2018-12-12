AUTHOR MARY MORGAN and her granddaughter, Makenna, were in attendance during the annual children’s holiday party at the Shiawassee Arts Center last Sunday. Morgan has written an entertaining and educational series of mystery books that focus on a family that visit national park locations while on vacation. Further information on her books can be found at nationalparkmysteries.com.

Morgan is a recipient of the Moonbeam Children’s book award.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)