It is hard to believe that thirty years have passed since SAC moved out of Curwood Castle into what is now the beautiful Shiawassee Arts Center. Many individuals may remember when the castle was SAC’s home for 17 years before the move to its present location a few steps to the south. So, we thought it was time to celebrate!

Join us Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. and enjoy spirits and great food by the Wrought Iron Grill while Ryan DeHues and his trio offer entertainment. Bid on 30 fabulous silent auction items including a “Tower Tour” to the top of the Mackinac Bridge. Purchase a $5 raffle ticket for a gorgeous sapphire and diamond platinum ring valued at $6,500 – or, if you are the winning ticket holder choose $2,500 cash!*

Tickets to the celebration are $30 for SAC members and $50 for guests. As always, your invite also includes the opportunity to renew your membership (or become a member) and to purchase raffle tickets. Visit shiawasseearts.org for more info and a complete list of silent auction items. Call (989) 723-8354 for more information.

This event is generously sponsored by Davis Cartage, Nelson-House Funeral Homes, Dr. Michael Schmidt, Dr. Dan Williams and Diane Cutler and Young Buick GMC.

*The drawing will take place at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at SAC. Need not be present to win. 1,300 tickets must be sold or the raffle reverts to a 50/50 drawing with 50 percent of the proceeds to the winner and 50 percent to SAC, less expenses. License #R53487