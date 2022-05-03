THE SHIAWASSEE ARTS CENTER (SAC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary in a big way and kicking off that celebration was the dedication of a brick walk on Sunday, April 24. The walk runs along the southern side of the arts center, connecting the portico to sculptures, the river and the park. Supporters purchased 226 engraved pavers in a symbolic gesture highlighting the roots of SAC and its connection to the community it embraces. A number of people with strong connections to SAC attended the dedication ceremony.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)