THE SHIAWASSEE Arts Center opened its first exhibit of 2020 on Tuesday, Feb. 4, featuring the works of artists Anita Brett of East Lansing, Candace Miller of Lansing, Xavier of Owosso (shown) and 15 Flint Artist Market members. The exhibit is sponsored by American Speedy Printing; Getzen & Connell, CPAs; Gilberts Hardware & Appliance; and the Honorable Jerald and Kris Lostracco. The exhibit will run through Sunday, March 15, and the public is welcome to attend the opening reception to enjoy good food and drinks with the artists from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Bonnie Brown, of Corunna, is a member of the FAM (Flint Artists Market), and 15 additional members are exhibiting their work. Also included are works of art created by Jennifer Ross of Corunna; Nancy Pennell of Durand; Mary Birchmeier of New Lothrop; Carole Bender, Nancy Dash, Vicki Frappier, Robert Heubel and Shirley Owen of Flushing; Vera Bean of Lapeer; Daniel Chrenka of Swartz Creek; Grace Hungerford of Linden; Wilma Romatz of Saginaw; Jeff Traver of Birch Run; Denise Willing Booher of Fenton; and Linda Woodruff of Davison.

Also during the opening reception of Feb. 9 will be Richard Lahmann playing the piano and Karl Manke signing copies of his books, including “Rewired.”

The SAC, located at 206 Curwood Castle Dr. in Owosso, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call (989) 723-8354 or visit www.shiawasseearts.org.

(Courtesy Photo)