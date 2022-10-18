THE SHIAWASSEE WRITERS will be debuting their fifth book, Tales from the Great Lakes at the Durand Depot on Sunday, Oct. 23. The group includes twenty-five members and meets at the Corunna Public Library for bi-monthly meetings.

Without a doubt, writing a book is a daunting endeavor. The Shiawassee Area Writers have not only written one book, but they are currently debuting their fifth. Tales from the Great Lakes is now in print and the group will celebrate with a special debut and signing event on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. to give the public an opportunity to purchase a copy. Contributing authors of the project will be on-hand to autograph each book sold. The Durand Union Station will be the host of this event in their ballroom at 200 S. Railroad St., Durand.

The twenty-five member group meets bi-monthly to learn more about the writing process which often includes short stories, poems or novels. Going on their fifth year, the group has published four other anthologies, all dealing with the seasons and holidays of Michigan. Winter in the Mitten came out in October of 2018, Spring in the Mitten in 2019, Summer in the Mitten in 2020, followed by Autumn in the Mitten in 2021. These books will also be available for purchase.

A portion of the proceeds from the Shiawassee Area Writers books is awarded annually to two high school seniors from local Shiawassee county schools. Thus far, the group has awarded seven scholarships to students pursuing careers in a writing field. The group also awards a scholarship to one of their members to attend a writing conference of their choice. This award is given out once a year.

The goal of writing the anthologies is to help the members of the group learn how to come up with a viable writing draft, have other members of the group edit it, then follow the path of their work-in-progress to come full circle to publication.

The books are filled with poignant, memorable and even comical writings that are especially nice for the reader who enjoys brief chapters. All the stories have some kind of Michigan theme.

Please join the authors at the debut at the Durand Union Station. Refreshments will be served and the public is welcome. Other authors selling their books at the event include Elizabeth Wehman, Sally Labadie, Doug Cornell, Laurie Salisbury, Melissa Wardwell, Pam McKee, John Morovitz and others. This event will be a great place to purchase gifts for the readers in your family.

For more information about this debut or about the Shiawassee Area Writers, interested persons may email Elizabeth Wehman at shiawasseeareawriters@gmail.com.