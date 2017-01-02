Submitted by Mary Rice, Executive Director

Continuing the trend from past years, 2016 was full of change at Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) and Transportation Solutions (TSD), a division of SATA. SATA actively participated in several events this year, as has come to be expected by the community. Investing in its dedicated and loyal employees and customers, SATA also participated in many training opportunities, welcomed new staff and board members, and added bus security cameras to several vehicles in the fleet.

Parade spectators observed SATA buses adorned with lights, streamers, pinwheels, and flags proceed through area streets, along with many other community businesses, in the Veteran’s Day, 4th of July Firecracker, Curwood Festival, Durand Railroad Days, PerryFest, and local holiday light and glow parades, to name a few. Staff who participated in these festivities experienced as much fun as the spectators who came to enjoy the processions. SATA also partnered with Main Beverage in Owosso to provide Safe Rides during the Curwood Festival, and provided a bus for children to explore at the annual Touch-A-Truck event. SATA and Transportation Solutions hosted information booths at community events, such as Project Connect and Memorial Healthcare Senior Expo Day to spread the word about the services provided to the community. Additionally, agency staff offered information to participants and answered questions about the agency’s services.

SATA proudly continues to work with the Shiawassee Council on Aging (SCOA). SCOA pays the fares which SATA provides for senior citizens, ages 60 and over, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is no cost to the passenger. This partnership continues to provide immeasurable benefits to those utilizing this service. SATA also shares a continued partnership with Shiawassee Regional Educational School District (SRESD), sharing office space and mechanics at its location at 180 N. Delaney Rd., in Owosso.

SATA staff (bus drivers, dispatchers, and managers) received training on a variety of topics throughout the year including Operation Lifesaver, Suicide Prevention, Personal Safety, Human Trafficking, Preventing Driver Distractions, Special Driving Conditions, Hazard Communication: Right to Understand, Blood Borne Pathogens, and SATA operational policies and procedures. Guest speakers included members from the Red Cross, Michigan State Police, Durand Area Schools, and the Railroad, to name a few. These trainings provided educational opportunities to staff and allowed them to obtain the latest information on current topics and community resources.

SATA and Transportation Solutions managers and dispatchers attended the 13th Annual PC Trans Software Conference in October. This interactive conference provided staff the opportunity to ask questions and learn detailed information about dispatching software capabilities, features, and reports available to better serve customers.

The agency, led by Mary Rice, Executive Director, proudly employs two mechanics; five dispatchers; 26 drivers; Operations Supervisor Donna Bliss; and Mobility Manager MaLissa Schutt. During this year of change and growth, SATA welcomed two new board members, Chuck Spring, representing City of Corunna; and Adam Grass, representing City of Perry.

It is SATA’s mission to provide a quality public transportation service to citizens in need. SATA began its operations, serving citizens of all ages, in the year 2000. Today SATA currently provides nearly 100,000 passenger trips annually to citizens of Shiawassee County.

Transportation Solutions, a division of SATA, provides additional transportation services, above and beyond the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), to eligible (seniors or disabled persons) residents of Shiawassee County beyond the scope of services offered by the SATA Dial-A-Ride. The SATA Dial-A-Ride bus service is the first choice for providing transportation assistance. The programs of the Transportation Solutions Division (TSD) are offered if the SATA Dial-A-Ride service cannot accommodate the transportation request including to out-of-county medical appointments. Services provided include Community Coordination Program, Volunteer Driver/Escort Program, and Accessible Taxi Program. Volunteer drivers use their personal vehicles to provide door-to-door transportation services as assigned by the TSD. This year, 24 volunteer drivers traveled 280,800 miles and donated nearly 10,290 volunteer hours to assist local residents. Also this year, TSD was awarded the very first Valley Area Agency on Aging (VAAA) Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Volunteer Station of the Year award. Transportation Solutions provides services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and is available based on the accessibility of a driver. Office hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, interested persons may call (989) 725-9303.

SATA will pick you up at your home and take you to work or play, to medical appointments or grocery stores, to football practice or the movies, to child care or home from school at the end of the day. If you want to travel across town or across the county, we can help. Regardless of your age, we can assist you in reaching your destination, for much less than you may expect to pay, sometimes for as little as $1.50 per trip. Discounted fares are offered to residents of the “participating” cities of Corunna, Durand, Owosso, Perry and the “participating” townships of Bennington, Caledonia, Owosso, Venice, and Vernon. All fares are calculated by your place of residence, not by your origin or destination as long as both are within Shiawassee County.

SATA does not operate a fixed-route service, but rather operates Monday through Friday on a reservation-basis. Priority will be given to callers on a “first-call, first-serve” basis, therefore, we recommend that you schedule your rides as soon as you are aware that you will need them. Many regular customers make their reservations a week or more in advance, but if you call on the day of a needed ride, we will do our best to accommodate you. Call us between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to speak with a dispatcher to schedule your ride. If calling outside business hours, leave a message on our voicemail. We will return your call with a confirmation.

For safe, affordable, friendly transportation call SATA today at (989) 729-2687, or toll-free at (877) 667-7100.