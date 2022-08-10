Results

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Shiawassee Area Primary Election saw a turnout of just under 29-percent – or 15,022 voters – of the eligible voting population on Tuesday, Aug. 2 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heading toward the November Election Day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) will face Tudor Dixon (R). Dixon won over the other Republican competition.

Both incumbent U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin (D) and State Sen. Tom Barrett (R) will advance in the congressional race for District 7 to the November election. Neither Slotkin or Barrett had opposition in the Primary. Slotkin has held the seat since 2018. Barrett had earlier seen a minor challenge offered by a write-in candidate who was disqualified due to insufficient petition signatures.

Democrat Sam Singh will advance in the 28th District State Senate race and will now face Republican Daylen Howard. Singh took 84.81-percent of the Democrat vote over Muhammad Salman Rais at 14.97-percent. Howard saw 73.42-percent of the Republican vote over Madhu Anderson who saw 26-percent.

The only Democrat running for the 71st District State Legislature, Mark Zacharda will face Republican Brian BeGole. BeGole took 43.74-percent of the Republican vote over Republicans Kevin Rathbun at 38.09-percent, Bob Carlin at 14.73-percent and Ali Williston at 3.19-percent.

Shiawassee County Commissioner Primary winners who will not have competition in November include Republicans incumbent Marlene Webster (Dist. 1), incumbent Greg Brodeur (Dist. 2), incumbent Gary Holzhausen (Dist. 3) and Thomas Emery (Dist. 7). Emery beat incumbent John Plowman in the Primary. In District 4, Democrat Gregory Remington will face Republican Bill Johnson. The District 4 seat has been held by Republican Brandon Marks, though Marks did not apply to run this time. In District 5, Democrat Anthony Karhoff will face Republican incumbent Brad Howard. Howard replaced former Republican Commissioner/Chair Jeremy Root after he resigned. In District 6, Democrat Steven Perry will face Republican incumbent Cindy Garber.

In the 75th District State Legislature race, Democrat Penelope Tsernoglou will face Republican Chris Stewart. Tsernoglou saw 58.54-percent Democrat support in her Primary race against Democrats Emily Stivers and Don Keskey.

In the 22nd District State Senate race, Democrat Jordan Genso will face Republican Lana Theis.

The only Shiawassee County Road Commissioner candidate on the ballot was Republican incumbent Mike Constine.

Regarding some of the ballot proposals for the Shiawassee Area, the MSU Extension Fund Proposal passed by 56.06-percent. The Senior Services Millage Proposal passed by 62.90-percent. The Shiawassee RESD Area Career and Technical Education Proposal passed by 53.77-percent. The Shiawassee District Library Millage Proposal passed by 53.94-percent. Other passing proposals included the Perry Special Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Service Alliance Proposal, Bennington Township SATA Funding Proposal, Burns Township Fire Equipment Millage Increase Proposal and Burns Township Fire Services Millage Renewal Proposal. The Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage Proposal passed by 52.87-percent and the New Lothrop Area Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal passed by 66.04-percent. The Middlebury Township Emergency Services Millage Renewal Proposal and Caledonia Township Public Transportation Millage Proposal also passed.

Regarding township positions, Republican Amy Holek was the sole candidate for Caledonia Township Supervisor. Likewise, Republican Jeffery Swan was the only candidate for the Middlebury Township Supervisor position. In Woodhull Township, Republican Leslie Daunt was the only candidate for Township Clerk.

For a complete numerical breakdown or information on precinct delegate positions, visit https://www.shiawassee.net/County-Clerk/Elections/Election-Results.aspx.