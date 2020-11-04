The annual meeting of the Shiawassee Agricultural Society, the organization that owns and directs the operations of the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

This year, the meeting will occur virtually via Facebook Live for those members who have paid their annual dues. Membership dues must be renewed by Monday, Nov. 2 in order to receive a ballot and the virtual meeting information. Membership applications are available at www.shiawasseefair.com or by calling the fair office at (989) 743-3611.

While the format has changed, one thing that has not is the need for continued community support. Reverse raffle tickets are available by contacting the fair office or from a fair board member. The tickets, which are $100 each, will support the establishment of the Frank Corrin Memorial Scholarship fund and ongoing beautification projects at the fairgrounds.