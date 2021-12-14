On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Consumers Energy “Our Town” gift card promotion started – doubling the amount shoppers can now spend in Shiawassee County. ShiaCash, powered by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, Owosso Main Street and the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Inc., is a community currency program making it easier to shop locally.

“Consumers Energy is excited to again support Michigan’s small business and communities we serve this holiday season. ‘Our Town’ made an impact across Michigan last year, and we look forward to seeing the program’s dollars and shoppers give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns,” says Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.

According to Candyce Wolsfeld, executive director, “The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Inc. is pleased to be a partner in the ShiaCash program. We are pleased Consumers Energy sees the value of this initiative. The matching dollar-for-dollar will mean more this year than ever.”

Redeemable at participating merchants throughout Shiawassee County, community currency provides gift recipients with over forty options to spend their gift certificate while keeping the dollars local. “Thanks to our friends at Consumers Energy for providing this award to fund the ShiaCash program, which will support our local small businesses and help keep money in our community this holiday season,” said Justin Horvath, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President and CEO.

Speaking to the program’s importance to downtown businesses, Beth Kuiper, Owosso Main Street executive director added, “Our family-operated storefronts are excited to participate in this vibrant experience once again after witnessing last year’s huge success from matching dollars. We thank Consumers Energy’s generous donation and their support for small businesses!”

“We appreciate Consumers Energy for providing a boost to small businesses in our region this holiday season. The ‘Our Town’ program doubles shoppers’ spending power and will inject needed resources into our local economy. ShiaCash is always an excellent gift idea to keep our dollars at home,” added John Adams, vice president of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The promotion runs while supplies last. For more information on ShiaCash or to purchase gift certificates, visit www.shiawasseechamber.org or call the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce at (989) 723-5149.