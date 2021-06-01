THE FIRST EVER SHI-TRI TRIATHLON, organized through the Owosso Fitness Coliseum and the Friends of the Shiawassee River (FOSR), took place on Sunday, May 23. The event, postponed from the 2020 pandemic shutdown, likely surpassed almost everyone’s expectations with 150 athletes participating. The youngest athlete was just 12 and the oldest was 72. Eighty community volunteers came together to support the athletes and make sure the day went well.

Organizer Brianna Carroll shared, “I think it was a great success and it mostly went smoothly. The weather was wonderful. I’m so thankful that everyone came out and helped make it a great event.” Carroll said organizers are already planning on a second Shi-Tri for next year.

Participants started and finished the triathlon in the parking lot of the Fitness Coliseum on S. Washington Street. The run/paddle/bike triathlon started with a 3.7-mile run to McCurdy Park in Corunna. Once reaching McCurdy Park, athletes launched canoes and kayaks into the Shiawassee River to return to Owosso where they picked up their bikes in the parking lot along Jerome Avenue. The third leg had bicyclists doing a 9-mile loop through Owosso before returning to the Fitness Coliseum.

More on FOSR is available at shiawasseeriver.org. In March, it was announced that FOSR would be taking on the popular Labor Day Bridge Walk event.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)