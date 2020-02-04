The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle traffic crash involving a 56-year-old Clio man. The Sheriff’s Office provided the following statement:

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, deputies from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a one-vehicle personal injury crash on eastbound I-69 near mile marker 113. Upon arriving, deputies found the victim’s vehicle had drifted off the roadway into the median, where it struck a sign and section of guardrail and landing into the Looking Glass River.

The driver was entrapped in his vehicle with icy cold water while fire and rescue personnel worked to extricate him. The victim was given CPR during the rescue effort and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The cooperative effort involved members of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Fire Rescue, Michigan State Police, Morrice Police Department, Shiawassee Township Fire, Perry Police Department, Vernon Township Fire and LSW Fire Department.