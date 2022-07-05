(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) offered an announcement to passengers over the weekend that transportation services were temporarily suspended because the catalytic converters on SATA buses were stolen. This is the second time that catalytic converters have been stolen off of SATA buses following another issue in December 2021 when nine catalytic converters were stolen. The SATA bus location is on N. Delaney Road in Owosso Township, roughly ¼ north of M-21. The lot containing the SATA buses is fenced and gated.

Catalytic converters were also stolen over the weekend from vehicles parked in the Frontier Communications lot on M-21 (just east of N. Delaney Road and next to the Independent Newsgroup office). The total number of stolen catalytic converters has not been announced. The Frontier lot is also fenced.

Shiawassee County Undersheriff Cory Carson offered on Monday morning, June 27, the thefts had been reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday, June 26.

The case remains under investigation. It has not been confirmed if the 2021 and 2022 thefts are connected.

Sheriff Brian BeGole is recommending people park in well-lit areas and to consider purchasing home camera/security equipment if feasible.

Catalytic converter thefts have escalated in 2021/2022 across the nation since they are generally quick and easy to obtain by thieves. The items contain some precious metals such as palladium, platinum and rhodium – making them valuable in resale.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information to contact them at (989) 743-2297. Individuals can also report anonymously by calling (989) 720-TIPS.