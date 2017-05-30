THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Police Week (May 14 through 20) by hosting all county employees and police agencies for a cookout at the Shiawassee County Jail on Thursday, May 18. The spread included bratwursts, burgers (supplied personally by Sheriff Brian BeGole), baked beans, macaroni and cheese, macaroni salad, chips, soda, and desserts, among other items.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)