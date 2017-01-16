by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Newly-elected Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole announced during the Wednesday, Jan. 11 Board of Commissioner Committee of the Whole meeting that he and his Undersheriff, Butch Brancheau, will not be using the customary take-home county vehicles. BeGole said Jan. 11 that he will use the money to “better-equip” the Shiawassee County Sheriff Office.

“The sheriff has always been provided with a vehicle for his use to take home at night in case he is called for emergency situations, but due to the current economic conditions of the county, I have chosen to give my leased vehicle back to the dealership,” BeGole informed the board. “We will instead use the money on patrol cars and equipment, and things like that. And the same goes for Undersheriff Brancheau.”