Shiawassee County Sheriff-Elect Brian BeGole recently completed a two-week training program designed for newly elected Sheriffs sponsored by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association (MSA). Sheriff-Elect BeGole who will officially take office on Jan. 1, satisfied all course requirements and earned a certificate of completion. “The New Sheriff’s Leadership Institute consists of two weeks of highly intense training,” said MSA CEO/Executive Director Terrence L. Jungel, “Graduation from the school proves Sheriff-Elect BeGole is dedicated to protecting the citizens of Shiawassee County and the Office of Sheriff.”

The New Sheriff’s Leadership Institute, which was held in Lansing from Dec. 5 to 16 was completely funded through grants and sponsorships. The Gerstacker Foundation, the John Reder Endowment Fund, and the Michigan Risk Management Association all provided grant funds to the program.

A few of the topics addressed were The Role of the Sheriff, Secondary Road Patrol, Corrections, Crime Victims’ Rights, Mental Health, Preparing a Budget, The Role of the Undersheriff, Media Relations, Internal Investigations, and Line of Duty Death. Training was provided by current and retired Sheriffs who are nationally recognized experts on the subjects they presented. In addition, these Sheriffs served as mentors to the Sheriffs-Elect, offering advice and sharing their experiences. “The most effective weapon we have in our arsenal is knowledge,” said Executive Director Jungel. “Our goal was to prepare these elected Sheriffs for the issues they face in their new position. Successful Sheriffs make our communities safer.”

The Michigan Sheriffs’ Association is the oldest law enforcement organization in Michigan. MSA’s mission is to ensure the safety and security of Michigan citizens by assisting the elected Sheriffs and their personnel in the development of resources and skills through education and training. For more information on MSA, or to support its mission by becoming a citizen member, please visit www.misheriff.org.