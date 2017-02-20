by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole took office in January with a main goal of improving the conditions of the Shiawassee County Jail, and he is also implementing ideas to increase the jail’s income potential. By increasing the jail’s income potential, BeGole hopes to make it easier for the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners to put more resources into the deteriorating jail.

The Commissioners voted on Thursday, Feb. 16 to allow for the replacement of nine HVAC units for the jail, at a total cost not to exceed $72,573. The units will be installed by Lennox Electric, and the funds will be taken from the Capital Improvement Fund.

The Commissioners also voted to authorize the Sheriff’s Department to accept a 2017 Medical Marihuana Operation and Oversight Grant from the State of Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs for $31,305. The funds will be used to purchase a four-wheel-drive truck that the department will use to transport equipment and materials confiscated during marijuana raids.

BeGole announced earlier in the week that he is close to establishing a contract with the Hamtramck Department of Corrections to house non-violent Hamtramck inmates in the Shiawassee County Jail. Shiawassee County will receive $30 per inmate for pickup, and an additional $35 per day, per inmate, for housing. The bed rental agreement could bring as many as five inmates per month into the Shiawassee County Jail, with a per month income of approximately $1,000 per inmate.

The Commissioners approved the purchase of a VolP phone system for $132,383.81 during its Thursday, Feb. 16 meeting. The county will pay Suntel Communications to install the system throughout its government buildings, and the new system will improve the security and efficiency of the county’s telephone system. Also approved by the Commissioners was the purchase of a server from GovConnection for $5,779.63. The server will support the new phone system as a controller host and voicemail system host. The purchase of VMware software was also approved, and will be used to virtualize the servers required to operate the phone system.

In another step forward for the Sheriff’s Department, the Commissioner authorized the Sheriff’s Department to enter into four-year leases in the amount of $88,778 with Ford Motor Credit in order to acquire three Ford Interceptor Utility Vehicles. The new Ford Explorers will replace three existing patrol cruisers.