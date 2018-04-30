SHELLY OCHODNICKY has filed to run for the District 3 seat on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. She and her husband, Jeff, have five children and three grandchildren.

Ochodnicky has served two terms on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education, and she is a Certified Board Member through the Michigan Association of School Boards. In her time on this board, she has served on the budget, finance and policy committees. She intends to run again for this seat as well in November. She has also served eight years on the Owosso Public Schools Foundation Board and as an active volunteer in all of the OPS buildings for over 20 years.

Ochodnicky is currently the president of the Owosso American Legion Unit 57 Auxiliary. Her son is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and Ochodnicky has served as a volunteer in many capacities helping our local veterans and their families.

She is also currently a part of the Alliance for a Drug Free Shiawassee team as chairperson of the parent committee. This past winter, she had the privilege of working directly with the county’s homeless population as the coordinator for the Salvation Army Warming Center.

“I believe I can bring a fresh perspective to the county level with my years of experience serving on the OPS Board of Education, combined with my time serving as a volunteer in many capacities in our community,” explains Ochodnicky. “I have gained a great perspective of the needs of our people and our community at many levels.

“I have spent a great deal of time working with students, the homeless, felons, recovered drug addicts and families in becoming employed. I understand the challenges our community faces every day. I enjoy being proactive helping others to reach their potential. One of the greatest things I have learned in my time as an elected official is that it is important to listen to the people we serve and be engaged in making change with educated decisions,” shared Ochodnicky.

(Courtesy Photo)