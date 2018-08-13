HOOT ‘N HOLLER 4-H CLUB MEMBERS Sara and Rick were busy grooming this sheep for an upcoming show on Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds. Rick shared that he has been active in 4-H for about 12 years. This is Sara’s second year in 4-H. The two were diligently working as a team to make sure that the sheep was carefully manicured. Rick shared that it is generally the neck, face and legs that prove to be the most difficult areas during the process.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)