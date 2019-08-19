JULIE DIECK OF RURAL VENTURE was in the Sheep Barn at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Dieck is from Lennon and has been showing sheep at the fair for three years. She also participates in exhibits – particularly art. She is a third-generation sheep shower/breeder. Both of her parents and her grandfather were interested in sheep, too, though they showed Suffolk sheep and she prefers Polypay sheep, like the ones she is shown with.

These two sheep were actually born a bit too late for the fair this year, but Dieck brought them along anyway. She has been busy participating in barn duties and showing and is in the process of developing her own side-business breeding sheep she has named the “Triple Diamond D.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)