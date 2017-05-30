STATE REP. BEN FREDERICK gave testimony with Jennifer Clarke, mother of Shane Cantu, last week in support of naming a portion of M-71 as the Pfc. Shane Cantu Veterans Memorial Highway.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the legislation authored by state Rep. Ben Frederick.

In August 2012, U.S Army Pfc. Shane Cantu was killed while serving in Afghanistan after insurgents threw an explosive over a base wall. Cantu was a 2010 graduate of Corunna High School and member of the Army’s 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, and 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team. While in the military, he was also based in Germany and Italy.

“Shane Cantu was a soldier who fought and died in Operation Enduring Freedom,” said Frederick of Owosso. “He was known as being loyal, supportive, and passionate about the military. His life and death touched both the communities of Owosso and Corunna. This memorial along the highway connecting the two cities will forever honor Shane’s sacrifice. ”

Cantu was born in Owosso and later moved to Corunna, where he was a three-year starter on the Corunna High School football team and later attended Adrian College before joining the Army. His mother, Jennifer Clarke, testified last week about the community support that has been evidenced since Shane’s passing.

(Courtesy Photo)