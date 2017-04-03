The Key Club of Owosso High School will be holding their second annual dinner dance event on Friday, April 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Owosso High School, 765 E. North St., in Owosso. Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. (No sooner because of a regular school day.)

The dinner dance/prom is mainly for senior citizens, yet all ages are welcome, including families with children. Party attire is encouraged. The Rick Burgess Trio of Ann Arbor will be providing the dinner and dancing music.

Cost of the event is $15 for prepaid tickets, with 200 tickets available. The price includes beverages, dinner, dessert, music, and dancing. Convenient parking is immediately in front of the high school building. Tickets are available at Owosso High School by calling (989) 723-8231 or by calling Carol at (810) 630-2665 and sales will end on Saturday, April 22. Checks may be made payable to Owosso High School Key Club.