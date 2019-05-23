U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, has announced new federal support to help the city of Durand Police Department purchase a new patrol car.

This investment comes through the USDA’s Rural Development Community Facilities Grant program in the Farm Bill, which funds critical infrastructure needs in rural communities in Michigan and across the country. The 2018 Farm Bill, which Senator Stabenow co-authored, made this grant possible.

“This support comes at a critical time as the community recovers from severe storm damage earlier this year,” said Senator Stabenow. “These funds will help the police department offset the costs of responding to and recovering from the storm and strengthen the department’s service to the community.”

The city of Durand will receive $32,916 for the purchase of a patrol vehicle and new equipment installed in the vehicle. The vehicle will help the police department serve more than 3,400 residents.