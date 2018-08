THE 2018 SEMI Truck Light Parade stretched for miles on Saturday, Aug. 4, with drivers from all over Michigan traveling to Shiawassee County for this year’s event. From this vantage point across the street from the Shiawassee County Courthouse in Corunna, the parade of semi trucks can be seen stretching well out of town to the south of Corunna.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)