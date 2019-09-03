THE SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Statutory Appointment Committee, comprised of (from left) Clerk Caroline Wilson, Probate Judge Thomas Dignan and Prosecutor Deanna Finnegan, convened Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Surbeck Building in Corunna to begin the process of selecting a replacement for Thomas Dwyer, who retired as Shiawassee County Treasurer on Thursday, Aug. 19, effective Saturday, Aug. 31.

The committee selected the Honorable Thomas Dignan to serve as chair and laid out the timeline for the process of selecting the county’s next treasurer. Applications for the position can be found on the county’s website, at www.shiawassee.net/departments/administration/countyapplication. Applications, resumes and cover letters should be addressed to Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson at the Shiawassee County Courthouse, 208 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna, MI 48817. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

The committee will review applications and reconvene at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the Surbeck Building in downtown Corunna to discuss the applicants and narrow the field of candidates to four finalists. The four finalists will then be invited to attend a meeting at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 in the Surbeck Building, at which time they will be interviewed by the committee and the new treasurer will potentially be selected/appointed.

Legally, applicants must be citizens of Shiawassee County, have a high school diploma and be 18 years of age, but the desired experience could also include managing a small staff, managing an office budget, familiarity with collection and distribution of tax roll levies and the investment and distribution of funds to local municipalities.

The salary of the Shiawassee County Treasurer has been established by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners as $61,152 for the remainder of 2019. The position also offers health and retirement benefits.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)