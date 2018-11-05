The editors at The Independent are inviting all area high school students (grades 9 through 12) to submit a creative story or poem for publication consideration in our special Thanksgiving edition. The following rules apply:

• One submission allowed per high school student attending Byron, Chesaning, Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, New Lothrop, Ovid-Elsie, Owosso or Perry schools.

• Submissions must be emailed to news@owossoindependent.com by Tuesday, Nov. 13.

• The story/poem must not exceed 850 words and must include a title and be correctly identified with the full name of the author, grade, school and contact information.

• The story must be about a holiday experience (fictional or real) related to Shiawassee County or within The Independent circulation area. (Examples: the Chesaning Candlelight Walk, Christmas at the Durand Depot, the Owosso Glow Parade, etc.)

• All writers/authors must have parental/guardian approval.

• Submission does not guarantee publication. The editors will read every story/poem submitted. All editorial content (including photographs and art) is published under the discretion of the editors. Content is proofread and modified accordingly.

• Have fun and be creative!

Email: news@owossoindependent.com