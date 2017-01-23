Applications are now available for eligible young women or girls seeking the title of Miss Curwood Festival or Curwood Princess 2017. The Miss Curwood Festival Queen and Princess Pageant will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 4 p.m. at the Baker College Welcome Center, 1301 S. Shiawassee St., in Owosso. The combined pageant selects the Queen and Princess, along with one court member for each group.

The Queen’s pageant is open to any young woman who has never been married, is a resident of Shiawassee County, and is between 17 and 23 years of age by the date of the pageant. Princess candidates must also be residents of Shiawassee County and be either 8 or 9 years old by Jan. 1, 2017.

Miss Curwood Festival and the court member are chosen to represent the Curwood Festival and the community at festivals in and around Shiawassee County as well as events and speaking engagements within the community, while the Curwood Festival Princess and her court member attend local parades and events. All four winners have the primary responsibility of serving as royalty for the 40th Annual Curwood Festival, which will be held June 1 to 4, in downtown Owosso.

Candidates for both titles will be judged on their communication skills, personalities, intelligence, poise, and overall enthusiasm for the Curwood Festival and our community. Judging will include interviews as well as on-stage questions for both groups. There is no talent or swimsuit portion for either title. Both sets of applicants will have judging Saturday morning of the pageant and Queen’s candidates will have additional judging several days before the pageant as well as an informational session one week prior. More details are available with the applications.

Miss Curwood Festival and the court member receive scholarships to the college of their choice at the conclusion of their reign. All candidates for both titles will receive a gift bag with items contributed by our local business sponsors.

Applications can be obtained by emailing Sarah at mgobluegrad@hotmail.com (Queen candidates) or Jamie at msujaz@hotmail.com (Princess candidates), on the festival website at www.curwoodfestival.com, or at the Curwood Festival office at the corner of Water and Washington streets. All applications must be postmarked by Feb. 17. No exceptions can be made. Any questions regarding Queen candidates or the pageant itself may be directed to Sarah at (517) 282-9948 or Debbie at (989) 723-5055 and Princess candidate questions can be answered by Jamie at (989) 277-1411.

Tickets for the pageant are $8 at the door, $5 for children under 13, and children that will be seated on a lap are free. All proceeds from tickets and entry fees support the Miss Curwood Festival Queen & Court member scholarships.