Following recent grant awards from the State of Michigan and the Cook Family Foundation, the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership (SEDP) and Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (SRESD) are launching a Shiawassee County hub of the MI Tri-Share Childcare Program. The program will seek to address the challenges of childcare availability and affordability for area workers by splitting the costs between the employer, employee and grant funds. Shiawassee County will be one of seven new hubs located across Michigan.

Currently in a ramp up phase, the Tri-Share Hub is seeking employers interested in participating. Any Shiawassee County based employer may be eligible. Employers will need to contribute $2 per childcare hour for each of their participating employees, with $2 per childcare hour also contributed by the employee and the Tri-Share Hub. Payments will be coordinated through the SRESD to any state licensed childcare provider who partners with the Tri-Share Hub.

The first step for interested employers is to complete a survey that can be found by clicking on this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vdVZMfHy0oFBsbeB7Z2SKj-umPrk5Ni00qcuatb2KQA/viewform?edit_requested=true

The survey will provide the Tri-Share Hub with the information necessary to begin developing a service plan in partnership with the employer. Employers may set the number of slots they will use based on this feedback. No commitments are necessary until after the survey process, when a memorandum of understanding will need to be put in place.

“We are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to area employers,” said SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath. “Lack of accessible childcare has been a barrier to employment for too many individuals in our community. This is a chance for us to share in a solution to that issue.”

The program is funded through 2022. Program eligibility is based on employee’s family size and household income. The total household income must be in the range of 186 to 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

For more on this new program, please call Brent Jones at (989) 725-9241 or Courtney Herrick at (989) 725-2581.