PROLIME CEO BOB ROGERS was surprised on Monday, June 11 with the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership’s (SEDP) 2018 Project of the Year award, which is being sponsored by Consumers Energy. A large contingent of SEDP board members, local politicians and project partners gathered at the Prolime site to watch Bob receive the news, along with a gift basket from Consumers Energy.

Rogers broke ground on the 38,000-square-foot pelletized lime processing facility – the state’s first such facility – in October of 2017, and construction is set to be completed by September. The operation will employ up to 20 employees as production increases. Prolime plans to invest $5.7 million to purchase processing equipment and build the new facility in Woodhull Township.

Rogers has been harvesting and distributing lime for decades, but just recently made the transition to pelletized lime, which is said to be a more efficient, desirable product. The product will benefit the local agricultural community and increase the county’s tax base, in addition to creating additional employment opportunities.

Rogers will be formally honored and presented with his award during the SEDP annual meeting at Fortitude Outdoor Fitness in Bennington Township on Thursday, June 21.

Shown with Bob are (in no particular order) representatives from Oxford Bank, Wheeler Trucking, Mallory Building Contractors and Consumers Energy; Owosso City Manager Nate Henne, Shiawassee County Commissioners Jeremy Root, Gary Holzhausen, Brandon Marks and Dan McMaster, and members of the SEDP Board of Directors. Workers can be seen installing the new facility’s impressive radiant heating system (inset), and the flooring and walls will be completed shortly.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)