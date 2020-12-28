SHIAWASSEE COUNTY OPERATION SECRET SANTA has been underway with numerous elves spreading some holiday cheer to local families – including some special assistance from Shiawassee County Sheriff deputies – finding even more time in already busy schedules to help those in need. Over 300 children from different homes throughout the county have been helped through this giving effort.

Shown is Sgt. Keith Hansen delivering some highly appreciated gift items, but also delivering some smiles and a message of support and giving in a particularly tough year.

(Courtesy Photo)